Walter E. Snapp
Walter E. Snapp, 91, of Winchester, died Monday, August 3, 2020.
Mr. Snapp was born July 17, 1929 in Winchester; the son of the late Raymond J. and Ruby Moore Snapp. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of Montague United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Gail White Snapp of Winchester; and three grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Snapp, Meghan Rose Snapp, and Evan Matthew Snapp. He was preceded in death by his son, Gary Eugene Snapp.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Hebron Cemetery with Rev. Thomas H. Keithley officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.