Walter Glenn Baker, Jr.
Walter Glenn Baker, Jr., 58, of Cross Junction, VA, died on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Glenn was born on June 18, 1962 in Winchester, VA, the son of Walter Glenn Baker, Sr. and the late June Clark Baker. Glenn had a passion for making hay. He enjoyed sharing his time with his nieces and nephews. He was a former member of Reynolds Store Fire & Rescue, a board of Director for the Rocky Top Riding Club and the Frost Bite League. Glenn was an avid Redskins fan and lover of anything Ford.
Glenn is survived by his father Walter Baker, Sr.; two sisters: Judy Gentry and her husband Billy; Rose McDonald and her husband Mark; nieces & nephews: Kim Gentry (Jon), Lisa Geisler (Larry), Krystle Gentry, Hannah McDonald and Brandon McDonald; great nieces & nephews: Colton and Kylie Geisler & Mackenzie Jenkins.
Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Whitacre, VA.
Kindly omit floral arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gainesboro Fire & Rescue, 221 Gainesboro Road, Winchester, VA 22603 or Reynolds Store Vol. Fire & Rescue, 9381 N. Frederick Pike, Cross Junction, VA 22625.
To view Glenn’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
