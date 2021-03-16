Walter H. Knee “Skeeter”
Walter H. “Skeeter” Knee, 85, of Winchester, VA passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Skeeter was born in 1935 in Winchester, VA, son of the late Walter and Frances Knee. He attended Winchester area High Schools and was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean conflict. Skeeter was co-owner of Swimley’s Furniture, retiring in 2000. In his younger years Skeeter was a Boy Scout, spending a lot of time at Camp Rock Enon, and later becoming a Scout Master for BSA Troop 3. As a young adult he was also involved in the local dirt tracks, which grew into a love of NASCAR races, attending races with friends and a fan of Richard Petty and Ryan Newman. Skeeter could also be seen riding his Harley and he attended many Kiss concerts. He was a Poker player, and the bet was always $1 for any bet he ever made. If he won the event, the loser would have to sign his name, the date and event was written on the $1 bill for Skeeter to keep as a trophy. Skeeter was also an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Washington Capitals.
The greatest love of Skeeter’s life was his grandson, Benjamin “Benji”. They were not only grandfather and grandson, they were best friends. Skeeter and Benji trekked across the United States creating memories, learning history, that created a bond that will never be broken.
Skeeter was past Treasurer for the City of Winchester; served on the Winchester Tree Commission; was actively involved with many political campaigns for Winchester/Frederick County elected officials; past President and Treasurer of the Boy Scouts; member of the Winchester Masons; member of the Winchester Lions Club; very involved with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and NW Works. He was a licensed trapper and would help when individuals called upon him. He enjoyed genealogy and traveled anywhere of interest with his grandson, Benjamin. They were avid cemetery hoppers, always looking for genealogy with headstones. Skeeter loved spending time on the Cacapon River as a child, and as an adult owned two places on the river, “Knee’s Bend” and “Hell’s Hill.”
Along with his parents, Skeeter was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Jane Knee; son, Benjamin D. Knee; long-time companion, Debbie Spaid Conard; brother, Ross E. Knee; nephew, Ron Clendening.
Surviving is a grandson, Benjamin Walter Knee of Winchester, VA; nieces and nephews, Kelly Edwards Erdahl (Kent), Cindy Jane Clendening, Mary Beth Estes (Ken), Mike Edwards (Elizabeth), and Scott Knee; sister, Mary Jane Edwards of Williamsburg, VA; daughters of Debbie Conard, Kendra Kerns (Wayne), Lucinda Brian (Paul) and Melinda Holthaus (Hans); as well as many great nieces and nephews. He was always interested in the paths they chose and what they were involved in.
A visitation will be from 12 pm to 2 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. During the second visitation, at 6:30 pm, a toast of Old Grandad (his drink of choice) in Skeeter’s memory will take place for any that would like to imbibe.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 pm on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Jeff Barbour officiating. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Skeeter’s memory for the self-care of the Blue Ridge Hospice nurses who took exceptional care of Skeeter. Please bring your donation to Omps Funeral Home with checks made payable to Mary Beth Estes.
