Walter I. Floyd, Jr.
Walter I. Floyd, Jr., 82, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at home in Star Tannery, Virginia.
Walter I. Floyd, Jr. was born April 4, 1939, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of Walter I. Floyd and Nancy McDaniel Floyd. He received his bachelor’s degree from Williams College in 1962, after which he became an officer in the U.S. Air Force. He then spent a 33-year career in the Central Intelligence Agency with assignments in Laos, Cambodia, Cyprus, Greece, and Japan. He spent a total of thirteen years in Tokyo, where he met and married Taeko Fukubayashi, the love of his life. In the U.S., he served in the Office of Congressional Affairs as a liaison between the CIA and members of Congress. He particularly enjoyed his last assignment as an inspector in the Office of the Inspector General. Walter achieved senior executive rank and was awarded medals for Merit and Honorable Service upon his retirement.
In 2000 Walter and Taeko moved from McLean, Virginia, to Pembroke Springs, a beautiful property in Star Tannery, Virginia, that Walter had acquired in the late 1960s. The pair decided to start second careers as innkeepers and built a small Japan-inspired retreat that continues to operate as a family-run business.
Walter is survived by his wife, Taeko; children, Chris (Felicia), Lisa, and Winston; grandchildren, Emma, Jake, and Chloe; and siblings, Dan Floyd (Sarah) and Alison Melinn (Bruce).
A private service will be held.
