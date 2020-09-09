Walter L. McFarland, 76, died September 3, 2020 at his home in Sebring, FL. He'd been a resident since 2001.
He was born March 25, 1944 in Winchester VA, the second of four sons of the late "Buck" and Elsie May (Catlett) McFarland of Frederick County, VA. Walter worked as a truck driver and served his country in the Army National Guard, 1962-1968. He was a member of the Motorcycle Riding Club.
On December 20, 1983 he married the former Patsy Cosgrove, who survives him.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his brothers: Lewis, G. Joseph, and Donald; his brother-in-law Jimmy Stonebreaker; numerous nieces and nephews; and acquaintances who will remember him as one-of-a-kind. His sister Mary died in 2012.
Arrangements were entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring. According with his living request, there will be no services.
