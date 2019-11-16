Walter N. Rutherford, Jr.
Walter Neill Rutherford, Jr., 93, of Berryville, Virginia, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Rutherford was born October 19, 1926 in Berryville, Virginia, son of Viola K. Rutherford and Walter N. Rutherford, Sr.
He graduated from Berryville High School in 1944 where he played football, basketball, and baseball. He was the class treasurer of each of his high school years and the business manager of the annual “The Spot Light”. After graduating, he was employed at the Berryville Post Office.
Rutherford was sworn into the Navy on September 6, 1944 in Washington, DC and transferred to Bainbridge Naval Training Center in Maryland for basic training. He did an additional training in January, 1945 in Shoemaker, California. He was later stationed in Seattle, Washington. In June, 1945, he went to the Pacific abroad the supply ship, Alcyone. Rutherford returned from the war in 1948.
He spent a year at a refrigeration technology school in Greenbelt, Maryland before returning to Berryville to work for the post office delivering mail. He retired from the post office on January 3, 1985 after 38 years.
He was an active member of the VFW Post #9760 since 1948. He won the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014 for his longstanding contributions to the post and in support of the nation’s veterans. He served as both post and district commander and was a longtime member of the honor guard.
He married Rose Ann Elliott in 1951. They had two children, Scott Clifton Rutherford and Dolores Jean Rutherford-Cosgrove.
He married Cecelia Marguerite Henry on October 20, 1974.
Surviving with his wife and children both of Berryville, VA are a step-son, Eddie Henry of Martinsburg, WV; two step-daughters, Sandra Hansel of Martinsburg, WV and Debbie Wills of Berkeley Springs, WV; a niece, Ann Liberson and two great nephews, Daniel and Mathew Liberson.
His sister, Frances and brother, Franklyn, preceded him in death.
A celebration of life will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Berryville VFW Post #9760. Burial with military honors provided by the Clarke County Honor Guard will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
