Walter R. Poston, Sr. “Tucky”
Walter Randolph Poston, Sr., 77, of Newport News, Virginia, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Poston was born September 29, 1941 in Upperville, Virginia, son of the late William Lee Poston and Alice Virginia Huff Poston.
He worked as the gardener for Chantilly International Country Club and Springfield Farm in Middleburg, VA.
Known for his roses, he was a family man who enjoyed steak and salads, his dog Pippi, and was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan.
Surviving are his children, Virginia “Ginny” Lee Jolley and her husband, Paul, of Midland, VA, Walter “Little Man” Randolph Poston, Jr. and his wife, Anita, of Boyce, VA, Vicky Diane Jackson and her husband, Allen, of Newport News, VA and Lisa Marie Poston of Middleburg, VA; brother, Lester Poston of Winchester, VA; sister, Marguerite Shepherd of Winchester, VA; ex-wife, Mary Ellen Messner; ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
His daughter, Judy Lorraine Quick, preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Providence Chapel United Methodist Church, Bluemont, VA with Pastor Karen Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bluemont.
Pallbearers will be Tony Quick, A.J. Jackson, Latney Bundy, Paul Jolley, Jr., Darell Shephard, and Walter Hunter Ryan Poston.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 -11:00 A. M. Saturday morning prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
