Walter Roy Eichhorst “Wally”
Walter Roy “Wally” Eichhorst, 84, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Eichhorst was born in 1935 in Illinois, son of late Harry and Martha Eichhorst. He was a veteran of the National Guard and earned an Associate’s degree from DeVry Institute of Technology. Mr. Eichhorst was a project engineer with Fabritek Co. Inc., retiring in 2003. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Surviving with his wife Luella are sons Eric Eichhorst of Stephens City, VA and Ken Eichhorst (and wife, Pam) of Augusta, WV; 3 grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one sister and one brother.
All funeral services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.