Walter “Scott” Huntsberry
Walter “Scott” Huntsberry passed away on January 8, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held graveside at the Huntsberry family plot in Mount Hebron Cemetery, 305 E Boscawen Street, Winchester VA at 2 PM on Friday January 22, 2021 with his brother, Charles R. Huntsberry, Jr. officiating. Arrangements are being made by Jones Funeral Home of Winchester, VA.
Scott was born March 13, 1956 to Charles R. Huntsberry, Sr. and Nelle Chrisman Huntsberry in Winchester, VA. He graduated Handley High School in 1974 and attended Lord Fairfax Community College shortly after for Architectural Design courses. He has worked as a countertop fabricator for All Points Countertop, Inc. for more than 20 years and for Winchester Countertop, Inc. on Imboden drive before that. He was a loyal Republican and avid defender of American Freedom. Scott was a big fan of the Washington Redskins never missing a game if he could help it. He loved his dog Lash and his daughter Elizabeth’s dog, Kuma. In fact, he never met a dog that he didn’t love and that didn’t love him.
Walter Scott Huntsberry was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Nelle Huntsberry.
Scott is survived by the love of his life, his daughter Elizabeth Huntsberry of Arlington, VA. His brother Charles R. Huntsberry, Jr. (Donna) of Winchester, VA, Sister Barbara Jo McIntyre (Gary) of Virginia Beach, VA. Nephews Michael Huntsberry (Joelle) and Brian Huntsberry of Winchester. Corey McIntyre (Kelly) of Durham, NC and Wesley McIntyre (Kathryn) of Virginia Beach, VA.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the ASPCA in Scott’s honor.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
