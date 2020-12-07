Walton C. Kelley
Walton C. Kelley, a resident of Winchester, Virginia, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at the age of 80. Walt died peacefully in his sleep with his beloved wife Mary by his side.
A graveside service for Mr. Kelley will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester Virginia with Rev. Jeff Dillon officiating. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Walt was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas on October 6, 1940, a son of the late Aught W. and Cora E. Hurst Kelley. Walt was the oldest of three children, with brother James Kelley and sister Shirley Coleman.
Walt married Marcella Mae Mabry in 1958 in Jonesboro, Arkansas. They had three children. Karen Elaine Kelley, Vicki Lynn Kelley (deceased) and Michael Walton Kelley.
Walt then married Mary E. Mills on July 29, 1980 in Jonesboro, Arkansas where he worked at Consolidated Freightways until retirement. He then served ten years as an officer of the Jonesboro Police Department. Walt and Mary retired to Winchester/Frederick County in September of 2002. Walt was an active and dedicated member of Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church in Winchester. In addition to his parents Walt was preceded in death by his first wife Marcella Mae Mabry; siblings, James Kelley and Shirley Coleman and his daughter Vicki Lynn Kelley.
Survivors include his wife Mary E. Kelley; his children Karen Kelley, Michael Kelley, Michael Mills (Sandy), Steven Mills (Judy), and Daniel Mills (Tammy); his grandchildren, Jeremy Mullins, Chad Mullins, Amber Moody, Christopher Petty, Jared Smith, Aric Mills, Brandon Mills, Paige Mills, Tayte Mills, Caden Mills, and Elijah Mills; his great grandchildren Hunter Early, Noah Mullins, Mathew Mullins, Luke Mullins, Kane Mullins, Anthony Barber, Dillon Barber, Tyler Barber, Emilie Cardona, and Jeremy Cardona.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions in memory of Walt to Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church Building Fund, 189 Parson Ct., Winchester, VA 22603 or the charity of their choice.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Walt Kelley.
