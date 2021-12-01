Wanda Creswell Short, 81, of Winchester, Virginia, died Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born October 6, 1940 in Winchester, the daughter of the late Gerald Creswell Sr. and Iris Brown Creswell. She was a lifelong member of Montague United Methodist Church and active with the Ladies Group. She retired from Crown Cork & Seal. In her retirement she worked at Amherst Family Diner and John Handley HS cafeteria. She was a member of the Moose, an avid reader, and well-known for her baked goods.
Wanda is survived by three children, Jeffery M. Short (Susan) of Salem, VA, Scott F. Short of Winchester, VA, and Travis S. Short (Cheryl) of Stephens City, VA; four grandchildren, Forrest (Alyssa) of Salem, Samantha, Evan, and Andrew, all of Stephens City; four great-grandchildren, Cael, Nora, Conor, and Gable of Salem; a brother, Leslie (Butch) Creswell of Frederick County, VA; and two sisters, Linda C. Haines of Richmond, VA and Jeri C. Strowbridge of Winchester. She is also survived by a number of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by a brother, Gerald E. Creswell Jr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Montague United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montague Avenue UMC, 102 Montague Ave, Winchester, VA, 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral-homes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.