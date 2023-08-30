Wanda Fay (DeHaven) Householder
Wanda Fay (DeHaven) Householder, 89, of Hedgesville, WV, went peacefully to be with our Lord on August 27, 2023, at Genesis Shenandoah Center, Charles Town, WV. She was born February 12, 1934, in Good (Hampshire County), WV. She was the daughter of the late Lester Lee and Irma Leith DeHaven, and the loving wife of the late Edward Daniel Householder.
The family will receive friends on August 31, 2023, 6:00-8:00 PM at The Brown Funeral Home, 327 W. King St., Martinsburg, WV 25401.
A funeral service will be conducted on September 1, 2023, 11:00 AM at Snyder’s Bible Chapel, 10980 Martinsburg Rd., Hedgesville, WV with Pastor Roy Robinson, and Pastor Donald Dick officiating. Burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Snyder’s Bible Chapel, 10980 Martinsburg Road, Hedgesville, WV 25427, denote cemetery fund; Alz.org; or Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Ln, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Full obituary and online condolences may be left at www.BrownFuneralHomes
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.