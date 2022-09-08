Wanda J. Whitacre
Wanda Jean Whitacre, 90, of Gore, VA, died on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home.
Wanda was born on December 3, 1931, in Mountain Falls, VA, the daughter of the late James Willam and Mildred Elizabeth Renner Smith. Wanda enjoyed working in her yard, gardening in her flower beds, cooking and at Christmastime, decorating her home.
Wanda married John W. Whitacre Sr. on June 3, 1950, in Gore, VA. John died on December 6, 2013.
Surviving are four sons: Earl W. Smith of Jonesborough, TN; John W. Whitacre Jr. of Loris, SC; Joe W. Whitacre of Hagerstown, MD; Lynn A. Whitacre of Severna Park, MD; a daughter: Ann E. Linaburg of Capon Springs, WV; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by two daughters: Sallie J. Boyce and Mary J. Whitacre and three sisters: Pet Smith, Myrtle Smith and Rachael Iman.
A covered-dish dinner will take place to celebrate Wanda’s life on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Gore Fire and Rescue at 1 PM. All other services will be privately held.
Floral arrangements are also encouraged as Wanda loved her flowers and will be accepted at the Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
