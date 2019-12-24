Wanda Jane Shepley
On Thursday December 19, 2019, Wanda Jane Shepley, loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend passed away at age 56.
Born on July 14, 1963 in Frederick, MD to William and Margaret (Ledford) Shepley.
Wanda was an avid lover of animals, especially her dog Raina and cat Tigger. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, particularly in Wanda’s Nest. She was an active member of the NRA, in 2017 the city of Winchester awarded her the Citizen Award for defending herself against an armed robber. Wanda wanted to be remembered by the phrase, “refuse to be a victim.” She had an enormous heart that she blessed everyone around her with, and she did not allow the cancer to define her.
Wanda was preceeded in death by her father, William Shepley and Uncle, Paul Ledford.
She is survived by her mother Margaret Shepley, brothers, Martin, William and wife Carrie, Upton, nieces Heather and husband Billy, Carly, Sarah, Kaitlyn, nephews Devin and Zane along with many wonderful cousins and friends.
A celebration of life announcement will be made at a later time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.