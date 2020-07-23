Wanda Jean Page
Wanda Jean Page, 81, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Page was born in 1939 in Cherry Lane, North Carolina, daughter of the late Ada V. and Luther Samuel Spicer. She was a graduate of Edgewood High School, Class of 1958. Mrs. Page worked for the Naval Research and Development Lab in Carderock, Maryland, retiring in 1978. She loved flowers, cooking, watching the birds, and adult coloring books. Mrs. Page was a member of Fellowship Bible Church where she was active in the Prime Timers at the church. Above all else, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who enjoyed taking care of her family.
She married Andrew Jackson Page on September 14, 1958 in Edgewood, Maryland.
Surviving with her husband is a daughter, Carrie Holdcraft (Ken) of Ashburn, Virginia; grandchildren, Sarah Ester Bell (Mike) of Washington, DC, Bethany Page Beck (Russell) of Moses Lake, Washington, Leah Jean Holdcraft of Ashburn, Virginia, Caitlin McCoy Page of Sterling, Virginia, Andrew Jackson Page of Luray, Virginia, and Ashley Page Wellhouse (Richard) of Winchester, Virginia; great-grandchildren, Emma, Jacob, Kohen, and Molly Bell all of Washington, DC and Page, Heidi, and Coleman Beck of Moses Lake, Washington; daughter-in-law, Caren Page Ball; and brothers, Sam Spicer (Jean) of Star Tannery, Virginia and Don Spicer of Lake Tahoe, California.
Mrs. Page was preceded in death by a son, Andrew Timothy Page.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday at Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City, Virginia with Pastor James O’Keefe officiating.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Fellowship Bible Church, Winchester, Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made in Wanda’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
