Wanda Lovene Alderman, 86, of Winchester, VA died on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Wanda was born on October 11, 1934 in Delray, WV, the daughter of the Late Jacob D. and Sarah A. Bean Lee. She was a working leader for Lear Automotive for over 35 years and a member of the First Christian Church in Winchester, VA. Wanda enjoyed quilting, reading her Bible and being with her family and friends.
Wanda married Maynard Alderman on October 8, 1949 in Romney, WV. Mr. Alderman died on November 23, 1993.
Surviving are three daughters: Rachel Harding of Winchester, VA; Fayette Wilson of Augusta, WV; Shannon Smith of Winchester, VA; a brother: Arlie Lee of Delray, WV; a sister: Elaine McKee of Martinsburg, WV; 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by three brothers: Bryan, Ray and Charles Lee and two sisters: Leola and Nola Lee.
Funeral service will be held at the First Christian Church on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 2:30 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Mike Moulden. Interment will be privately held in the Green Lane Cemetery in Delray, WV.
The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30-2:30 PM on Sunday.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International Processing Center P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
To view Wanda's tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
