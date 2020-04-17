Wanda L. “Poopie” Hibbs
Wanda Hibbs, 78, of Middletown, Virginia, passed on and earned her heavenly wings on April 14, 2020, at her home.
Wanda was a member of the Eagles Club Aerie #824. She loved her family and friends and loved spending holidays with them. Wanda also enjoyed looking at Facebook and keeping up with everyone. One of her favorite past times with family was to go camping.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Leslie Armel and Michelle Drummond; son-in-law, Chad Brill; and her boyfriend, Bruce Carter. She is also survived by her five brothers, Clarence Franklin, Jr. (Goldie), Terry Franklin (Sheila Smeltser), James Franklin (Willmarie), Charlie Franklin (Patty) and William Franklin (Angela).
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Patrick D. Hibbs, her mother, Gladys Franklin, father, Clarence Franklin, Sr., and sister, Shelby Jean Barr.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. State regulations regarding 10 people together at one time will need to be observed.
Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wanda’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38148.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.