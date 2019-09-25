Wanda Lou Sharp, 80, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones after a short battle with cancer.
Born August 25, 1939, in Marlinton, WV, to the late Sherman and Elneta Friel. She moved to Washington DC and later Northern Virginia where she lived for 60+ years.
She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Richard Eugene Sharp whom she married on August 13, 1960.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Lana (Mike) O’Grady of Fairfax, Virginia, Kristie Sharp (Kevin) of Lovettsville, Virginia, Hope (Finn) Thoresen of Berryville, Virginia, Jill (Rob) McKalllip of Forsyth, Georgia, and adopted daughter, Christi of Centreville, Virginia and her dearly loved grandchildren, Lee, Amber (Sherman), Shana, Eli, Brant, Reese, Logan, Brady, Conor, Rilyn, Ava, Maela, Isaac and Hunter; great grandchildren, Jayden, Jordan, Khloe, Anthony, Logan, Brayden and Devin as well as her brother Ray and sisters Annas, Shirley, Linda, their spouses and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Wanda moved to DC to work for the FBI later leaving to raise her family. She later worked part-time for Loudoun County Public Schools in the cafeteria, and then moved part-time to Retail at Woodies/Hecht’s/Macy’s, just recently retiring from Home Depot.
She dedicated her life to her faith, family and friends. She loved to be outdoors working in her yard and watching the many species of birds that her flowers would draw in. Her happiest times were spent with her grandchildren, reading to them, playing cards and jacks.
The family will celebrate her life on Saturday, October 12th at 10 a.m., at Macedonia United Methodist Church, White Post, VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in her honor to Macedonia United Methodist Church, 1941 Macedonia Church Road, White Post, VA 22633 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Winchester, VA 22601
