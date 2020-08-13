Wanda Louise Linaweaver
A life, so beautiful, deserves a special celebration!
In loving memory of Wanda Louise Linaweaver, please join us for a celebration of a life well lived.
We are gathering together at 11:00 a.m. on August the 22nd at Abundant Life Church located in Stephens City, VA.
The family welcomes guest at 10:30 a.m. A lunch will be served following the service. If you desire, the church can accept flower arrangements on Friday the 21st, between 9-5.
