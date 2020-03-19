Wanda Louise Linaweaver, 73, returned to her heavenly home on March 13, 2020 after a short but valiant battle with illness. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her through this struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Wanda was born to the late Marshall and Eva Poland, in Augusta, WV on March 15, 1946. She was immersed in the Christian community that would be her lifelong support from an early age. She worked in various positions and careers throughout her life, but her true calling was that of homemaker, mother, and ultimately grandmother.
Wanda was blessed with a large and loving family. She married George William “Bill” Linaweaver, on September 1, 1967 in Williamsport, MD. Wanda raised her three children with love, patience, discipline and humility. From the very beginning, she dedicated her children to God and trained them up as God’s word instructed so that when they grew older, they would not depart from it.
She was kind and never met a stranger. She always had time for a quick chat. Wanda was just as likely to arrive at Thanksgiving dinner with a new friend, that had no place to celebrate the holiday, as she was with the mashed potatoes. She thoroughly enjoyed gardening and her pets; especially, long walks with her beloved Scar & Billy. She is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she has finished the race, she has kept the faith, and she is now home.
Wanda is survived by her husband, Bill; her sons Matt and Mark; her daughter Tammy Madagan; her grandchildren Ronald Ketterman III and Chase Linaweaver; her great-grandson Kyran Davidson; and her brother, Garland Poland. She is preceded in death by her oldest son, Kenzel along with her parents.
Wanda’s life will be celebrated at Abundant Life Church, of Stephens City, later this summer due to concerns of public health.
