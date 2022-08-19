Wanda Margaret Tobin Hartley Wanda Margaret Tobin Hartley, 80, of Stephens City, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in Warren Memorial Hospital.
She was born July 23, 1942, in Frederick County, the daughter of William and Virginia Armstrong Tobin.
Professionally, she had worked at Rubbermaid.
She attended the Church of Christ at Mountain View.
She was a member of the Winchester Moose.
She graduated from James Wood High School. She was a member of the Winchester Bugle and Drum Corps. In her spare time, she enjoyed attending church softball games, traveling, knitting, and painting.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Rockwell and her husband, James of Stephens City, Clayton "Eddie" Hartley, III and his wife, Sheri of Winchester; grandchildren, Tiffany Rockwell, James Rockwell, Jr., Phillip Peer and Cheyanne Hartley; three great-grandchildren, and siblings, Joan Hillyard and William Tobin.
Her sisters, Edna Tobin, Mary Johnson, and Peggy Newcome preceded her in death.
A funeral will be 1:00 pm Tuesday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Friends will be received 6-8:00 pm Monday in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
