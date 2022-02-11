Warren Beall Seibel Jr.
Warren Beall Seibel Jr., 65, Linden, Virginia, died Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Seibel was born December 18, 1956, in Olney, Virginia, son of the late Warren Beall Seibel Sr. and Evangeline May Baker Seibel.
He owned and operated Seibel Construction.
He was a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Berryville, Virginia.
He married Gail Elaine Davis Seibel on May 24, 1992, in Winchester, Virginia, by Martha Grim of Winchester.
Surviving with his wife are a daughter, Helen Russell-Hummer (Kevin) of Front Royal, VA; two sons, Warren B. Seibel III of Linden, VA, and Casey Howat of Winchester, VA; four grandchildren, Luke Tyler Russell-Hummer, Lydia Grace Russell-Hummer, Landon Thomas Russell-Hummer, and Scarlett Rose Russell-Hummer; four sisters, Karen Booth (Steve) of Winchester, VA, Judy Balenger (Butch) of Bunker Hill, WV, Mary Broy (Skip) of Annfield, VA, and Connie Streett (Bill) of Freeland, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Rasuli and his nurse, Tatiana Patinos, for the care given during Warren’s final days.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visitwww.endersandshirley.com
