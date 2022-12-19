Warren Douglas Adkins Sr. Warren Douglas Adkins Sr., 79, of Winchester, VA, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
Warren was born June 27, 1943 in Sandstone, WV, a son of the late Forest Wesley and Madeline Meadows Adkins. He graduated from Hinton High School, was a supervisor and retiree of Crown Cork and Seal, and was a production worker for Fortessa Tableware Solutions. He married his wife, Lisa Virginia McBride, on July 3, 1999. In his free time, Warren enjoyed talking politics, gardening and tending to his fruit trees, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.
Along with his loving wife, Lisa Adkins, Warren is survived by his children, Angel Mae Adkins of Winchester and Jennifer Adkins of Woodstock, VA; grandchildren, Brittany Detwiler and Riley Bean; great granddaughter, Amelia Detwiler; sisters, Carol Thompson and Wanda Ball; and brothers, Steven Adkins, Robert Adkins, and Farrell Adkins.
He was preceded in death by his son, Warren D. Adkins Jr.; and brothers, Gary Adkins, Charles Adkins, and Vernon Adkins.
The family will receive friends Monday, December 19, 2022 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Jones Funeral Home at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
