Warren Douglas Golightly
Warren Douglas Golightly, 80, of Winchester, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Warren was born June 19, 1941, in Portsmouth VA, the son of the late Robert Bruce and Laura Anderson Golightly.
He earned a B.A. and an M.A in political science from Bowling Green State University. Warren taught government and history at Churchland High School and at James Wood High School. Warren was an adjunct instructor teaching American politics at various colleges.
Warren was active in the Frederick County Democratic Committee serving as First Vice Chair for the 2003-05 term and was active in the Virginia Democratic Party and in 1972 served as state delegate.
Warren founded a tax preparation service which evolved into GOLIGHTLY TAXES, LLC and was self-employed for 36 years before selling his business to Sareen & Associates. Warren continued to work with Sareen for another five years until the end of 2019 when he became fully retired.
He was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of The Shenandoah Valley since 1981.
Warren lived on and loved the family farm and was instrumental in obtaining official recognition of GOLIGHTLY BOTTOM FARM as A Virginia Century Farm. Warren loved writing letters to the editor supporting liberal political policies and candidates.
Warren married Linda Kipps and although they divorced they have remained steadfast friends throughout their lives.
Warren is survived by his sisters in law, Dolly Golightly of CA and Sally Golightly of Michigan City, IN; brother in law, Edward Keenan of Winchester and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Golightly, Carl Golightly and sister Gayle Keenan.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester at 11:00 am with Rev. Dr. Julie Cain officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ken Kovac, Bruce Keenan Jr., Kyle Keenan, Carl Keenan, Owen Garber, and Aiden Garber.
In lieu of flowers, send a donation to a charity that promotes social justice as you choose.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
