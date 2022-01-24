Warren Edward Brill Jr. "Junior" of Frederick County, passed away, Wednesday January 19, 2022 in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born on November 9, 1944 in Woodstock Hospital in Shenandoah County the son of Warren Sr., and Frances Fishel Brill of Star Tannery.
Professionally, he worked at ER Neff Excavating for 37 years as a heavy equipment operator. Junior's favorite piece of equipment was the Caterpillar 955L, of which he was considered a "Master of Operating." He also worked for Frederick County, eventually retiring after 10 years.
He was a jack of all trades and a skilled craftsman. His hobbies included hunting and fishing with his son and being outdoors. He loved driving around visiting with local farmers and friends. You could always find him at his favorite hangout, the Red Apple. He loved spending time with family, especially his son JD and two precious granddaughters.
He is survived by his wife Katherine "Kathy" Fleming, of Winchester; his son James "JD" Fleming and his wife, Yvette, of Strasburg; two precious granddaughters, Makayla Renae Miley and Jessie Ruger Brill Fleming; three sisters, Jessie King, Natalie Carter, Betty Conner; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Junior was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers Earl and Frankie Brill.
A service will be 11:00 am Wednesday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester officiated by Reverend Vernon Bray. Burial will be in Mountain View United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Kevin Messick, Ben Rosenberger, Daniel Rosenberger, Jason Swisher, Jeremy Swisher and JD Fleming. Honorary bearers will be Greg McCauley, Sonny Neff, Lynn Wymer, Bill Ramey, Wayne Snapp, Harmon Brumback, Russell Kuhn, Justin Kline, Denny Smith and Chuck Anderson.
Friends will be received 6-8:00 pm Tuesday in the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.