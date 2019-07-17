Warren Gordon Garrett, father of Debbie Marie Jewell, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Warren, also known as P.W. to many, was born March 18, 1932 in Clarke County, VA. It was there that he grew up and stayed until he found the Marines.
He had many friends from Clarke County and with that came many memories that stayed with him his whole life.
P.W. Retired from General Motors in Martinsburg, WV. After retirement he moved to Lake Wales, FL. He loved his years there and loved all his friends at Twin Fountains. Last year he moved back to Virginia to live with daughter who took care of him until his passing.
He leaves behind granddaughters Lorie Jewell (Donnell) and Lindsay Jewell Virts (JJ), who also helped with the care of their grandfather.
P.W. Leaves behind a brother, Albert of Winchester, VA and sister Goldie and brother-in-law Phil Cunningham of Berryville, VA.
Services will be held Saturday, July 27th at Open Door Baptist Church in Clearbrook, VA at 11:00 a.m. Warren will be laid to rest at Mount Carmel Cemetery beside his wife Lois in Middletown, VA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.