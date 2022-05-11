Warren H. Greene, Jr. (1934-2022)
Warren Hayward Greene, Jr. died on April 15, 2022 in Winchester, Virginia. He had been a resident of the Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury retirement community (SVWC) since 2010.
Born in Concord, New Hampshire on November 24, 1934, Warren’s mild New England accent stayed with him throughout his life and showed his proud, old-stock New England Yankee heritage. He graduated from Concord High School and later from Bowdoin College with a BA degree, cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa. His major was Government, in which he received high honors. Upon graduation, he served as a Lieutenant in the US Army in Armor at Fort Knox, KY. Upon discharge, he entered Harvard Law School, graduating in 1960.
His first employment after law school was as an Associate Attorney with the New York City law firm of Bigham, Engler, Jones and Houston, where he specialized in admiralty and maritime law for six years. He then moved to Mobil Oil Corporation in New York, where he was a maritime legal counsel. Mobil transferred him to Fairfax, VA in 1980, where he became Senior Attorney for 13 years, specializing in real estate transactions. He retired in 1993.
He was an active member of the Presbyterian Church (USA). He served as a Deacon at Brick Presbyterian Church in New York. At Vienna Presbyterian Church in Vienna, VA, he served as a Trustee and an Elder. He served on various committees for the National Capital Presbytery (the regional governing body of the church) and was elected Moderator of the Presbytery. He was chosen as an Elder Commissioner (lay delegate) to attend the national General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (USA) in 2000 and again in 2002.
Warren served on the Planning Commission of Pleasantville, NY for seven years, three of them as chairman. He held several volunteer positions at the Newseum in Arlington, VA, and was an information desk aide in the Rotunda for the Charters of Freedom at the National Archives in Washington for 12 years. He was also an active member of the Tall Club of Greater Washington, DC. At SVWC, he served as Secretary of the Residents’ Association and also on the Property and Planning Committee of the SVWC Board of Directors.
Warren and Nancy Hageman were married from 1963 until her death in 1990. He is survived by his two sisters, Susan Greene and Nancy Neel; three sons, David, Stephen and Christopher Greene; three daughters-in-law, Christiana (Shepard) Greene, Laura Curry-Greene and Jennifer (Wade) Greene; and six grandchildren.
Before his passing, Warren requested that any memorial gifts be given to the SVWC Fellowship Fund, which assists members of the SVWC community that he made his home in his final years.
Warren’s memorial service will be held on May 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel at Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury, 300 Westminster Canterbury Drive, Winchester, VA. The service will be livestreamed on Zoom. Login information can be found on the Omps Funeral Home website (www.ompsfuneralhome.com/obituary
). Interment will occur in July in Concord, NH in a private service.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall atompsfunerealhome.com
