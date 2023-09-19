Wayde W. Yowell
Wayde Winchester Yowell, 62, of Boyce, Virginia, died Thursday, September 7, 2023, in the UVA Health University Hospital, Charlottesville, Virginia.
Mr. Yowell was born January 1, 1961, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of Daniel Walthower Yowell Sr. and Margie Lee Winchester Yowell.
Surviving with his mother of Boyce, VA, are two brothers, Mark Allen Yowell of Boyce, VA, and John Page Yowell of Winchester, VA; and a sister, Julie Yowell Garlitz and her husband, Bob of Boyce, VA.
His father and a brother, Daniel W. Yowell Jr., preceded him in death.
A graveside service will be held 2pm Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville with Rev. Roger Powell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boyce Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 285, Boyce, VA 22620 or to Boyce United Methodist Church, PO Box 233, Boyce, VA 22620.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.