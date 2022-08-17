Waylon Scott DeHaven Waylon Scott DeHaven, infant son of Lanny Scott and Melissa Gail DeHaven of Winchester, VA, was born and passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his parents; grandparents, Janice Sumption (Carl “Randy”); great-grandmother, Retta Davis; grandfather, Walter DeHaven; stepsister, Caroline Hervey; aunt and uncle, Sandy and Chris Sumption and Kelly Orndorff; cousins, Cody Sumption (Hannah Orndorff) and Cory Sumption (Sidney Honaker).
Waylon is preceded in death by his grandmother, Kathryn DeHaven; great-grandparents, William Davis, Leslie and Mary Mogle, Ruth and Marvin Sumption and Vada and Ralph Bowman, and uncle, Woody DeHaven.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Sherando Park on August 21, 2022, at 2:30pm.
Please bring a covered dish to share.
Contributions made in Waylon’s memory may be made to Children’s National Hospital at childrensnational.org.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
