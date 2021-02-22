Wayne A.
Moreland
Wayne Alton Moreland, 75, of Winchester, Virginia, died Saturday, February 20, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Moreland was born November 2, 1945 in Virginia, the son of the late Alfred Moreland and Elizabeth Costello Moreland.
He served in the U. S. Army. He was a welder in steel fabrication.
Surviving are a daughter, Shannon Moreland Price (Brooks) of Winchester, VA; two sisters, Charlotte Crum of Ranson, WV and Christine Buckhault of New York; and long time companion, Carolyn Judy Painter.
A brother, Alfred “Sonny” Moreland, Jr., preceded him in death.
Services and burial will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please www.endersandshirley.com
