Wayne "Buster" Gant, Sr. 9/4/52-7/26/19

Wayne “Buster” Gant, Sr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 26, 2019 after an extended illness. He was born in Leesburg, Virginia, the son of Robert and Lillian Gant. Buster enlisted in the Army in 1972 and was honorably medically discharged from the Army. He spent 25 years working for Luck Stone before retiring due to a long term illness.
Buster will be deeply missed by the love of his life, Bonnie, his brother Bobby (wife Theresa), his sister Lisa, son Wayne Jr. (wife Kassi), daughter Peggy and his two grandchildren Mason and Khloe as well as many other relatives and friends. Buster is also preceded in death by his parents Robert and Lillian.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Loudoun Funeral Chapel 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, Leesburg, VA where a service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00am. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for funeral expenses or the charity of your choice. Please share online condolences with the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com
