Wayne Coulbourn Lee
Wayne Coulbourn Lee, 73, of Mountain Falls, Virginia passed away March 21 at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born November 8, 1946 to the late Virginia Coulbourn Lee and the late R. Temple Lee, Jr. of Hopewell, Virginia.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years Mary Jeannette Rosenberger; his son Temple Rosenberger Lee of Knoxville, Tennessee; his daughter Gretchen Coulbourn Lee of Winchester; his sister Lauren Lee Lombardo of Fairfax; and his brother Stuart Lee of Hopewell.
He graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University with a Bachelor of Architecture in 1971. Upon graduation, he began his career as an architect in Washington DC before moving to the area where he designed and built his family’s solar home.
He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. He volunteered with North Mountain Fire and Rescue for over 40 years. Through the years, he was an emergency medical technician, firefighter, and secretary of the board. In 1995, he co-founded Top of Virginia Search and Rescue and served for 14 years.
He was an avid collector of arrowheads, autographs, and decoys.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to North Mountain Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 186 Rosenberger Lane, Winchester, VA 22602.
His service will be private.
