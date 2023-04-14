Wayne E. Godlove, Sr. February 15, 1931 - April 11, 2023
On April 11, 2023, Wayne E. Godlove, Sr., aged 92, passed away peacefully at his home in Winchester, VA. Born on February 15, 1931, in Wardensville, WV, Wayne was the son of the late Clarence L. and Josephine Fishel Godlove. A dedicated family man and patriot, Wayne left behind an impressive legacy.
As a young man, Wayne served his country as a member of the United States Army, training at Fort Gordon, GA, in the Army Signal Corps. He was stationed in the Black Sea area for over a year before returning to the states. After his military service, Wayne began a successful over 40-year career as a professional truck driver, working for Novick Transfer, Hemingway, and Rich Products Trucking Lines in Winchester, VA.
Wayne married Alice Sherman on March 23, 1952, and together they shared a love for the outdoors. Wayne was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener who cherished spending time with his family. His passion for nature and his commitment to family brought joy and inspiration to those around him.
One of Wayne's most significant contributions was his dedication to preserving his father's memory and legacy. As a co-founder of the Shenandoah Valley Steam & Gas Engine Association, Wayne worked tirelessly from 1967 to 2018 to promote and preserve the history of steam engines and agriculture in the region. Throughout those years, he held various leadership positions within the organization, including President, Vice President, Treasurer, and Steam Show Director.
Wayne's passing marks the end of an era, but his memory will continue to inspire those who knew him. His dedication to his family, work, and community is a powerful testament to the value of hard work, perseverance, and love. Wayne E. Godlove, Sr., will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and community members.
Wayne E. Godlove, Sr. is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Alice, and their two sons: Wayne E. Godlove, Jr. (Kathi) of Winchester, VA, and Timothy R. Godlove (Albena) of Arlington, VA. He was also a proud grandfather to four grandchildren: Emily, Timothy, Jonathan, and Laura, and a devoted great-grandfather to Hailey and Parker.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his five sisters and one brother.
A Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am, followed by the service, at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Jonathan Godlove, Patrick Baker, Russell Godlove, Bill Tobin, Rick Custer, Bobby Godlove and Timothy Godlove. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jack Robinson, Archie McKay, John Omps, John Gano, Andy Rogers and Don Leight.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Shenandoah Valley Steam & Gas Engine Association, Shenandoah Valley Steam and Gas Engine Association (svsgea.org)
