Wayne Edward Hicks II
Wayne Edward Hicks II passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He was born December 14, 1969, in Welch, WV, to Wayne and Jane (Cornett) Hicks. Wayne graduated from Virginia Tech in 1992 with a BS degree in Computer Science and earned his MS in Computer Science from West Virginia University. Wayne spent his entire 28-year career in various positions at The Library Corporation. He married Tisha Jones, the love of his life, in the summer of 1992, and together they raised two children, Alexander Wayne and Zachary Edward.
Wayne was a beloved husband, a loving father, a wonderful son, a loyal brother-in-law, and a caring friend to many. He was a smart, quiet, well-loved man, and he leaves a huge void in the lives of everyone he touched. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Wayne was an avid Star Wars, science fiction, and fantasy fan. He loved sharing his love for the works of R.A. Salvatore with his sons. He grew to love the beautiful game of soccer, starting with smart start soccer from FCPR before coaching Zachary’s BRYSA team, and finally managing Alexander’s team and serving as a webmaster for Winchester United. He never played even a minute of an actual game, but lived through his children’s teams from U8 through high school. Wayne loved driving fast, especially go-karts at Summit Point Karting. He loved his two Mustangs, the 1996 Mystic Cobra that Tisha surprised him with as well as the 1966 Fastback that he restored with his dad. He was a den and pack leader in Cub Scout pack 63 with his sons from 2000-2008. Wayne loved silly songs and counted Ray Stevens and Weird Al Yankovic among his favorites.
Wayne was devoted and passionate about his love for his family and his friends. He leaves to cherish his fond memories: his loving wife of 30 years, Tisha, his two sons, Alexander Wayne, Blacksburg, VA, and Zachary Edward, Columbia, MD; his parents Wayne and Jane Hicks, Welch, WV; his brothers-in-law, Dathan Jones (Melissa), Princeton, WV, and Charlie Sparks (Sherry), Concord, NC; a host of cousins and ‘forever’ friends.
Friends may call on Sunday, June 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home. The family will receive friends celebrating Wayne’s life from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Florida.
Words cannot express our gratitude and heartfelt thanks for the expressions of sympathy and acts of kindness shown to us during this difficult time. Your thoughtfulness and compassion will always be remembered. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that you consider a donation to: The American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue. Suite 550, Chicago, IL, 60631 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, # 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
