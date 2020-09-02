Wayne G. "Ted" Reed, Sr., died Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Reed was born February 15, 1944 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Lane M. Reed and Gertrude Gill Reed. He was a 1962 graduate of James Wood High School. He attended Shenandoah University and Dabney S. Lancaster Community College. He served as Assistant City Manager for the City of Winchester, Town Managers for the Towns of Strasburg and Purcellville, the Cities of Buena Vista, Franklin, and Coatesville, PA. He was Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Water Authority, Officer of Pennsylvania American Water, and was a part-time Borough Manager of Modena, PA, after he retired. Ted was a life-long member of Macedonia United Methodist Church where he served on various committees, sang in the choir, was Chairman of the Endowment Committee, and served on the Board of Trustees. He also served as a Lay Minister in the late 1970's. He was a Rotary International Member and served as a former President.
He married Patricia Parker on June 29, 1963, in Frederick County, VA.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Kimberly Reed (Zbish) of Potomac, MD, and Wayne Reed, Jr., (Wanda) of Charlottesville, VA; four grandchildren, Bowen Reed, Delaney Reed, Nicholas Pietrzak, and Erika Pietrzak; two sisters, VaVa Reed of Wellsville, PA and Dana DeHaven of Stephens City; his second mother, Frances Reed; one step brother, Charles L. Affleck (Donna) of Clear Brook; and one step sister, Darlene Wilkins (Ed) of New Market, VA. He was preceded in death by a brother, Lane M. "Nicky" Reed, Jr.
The family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, September 3, from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Macedonia United Methodist Church with Rev. Keith Ritchie and Rev. Mike Mayton officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Macedonia United Methodist Church, 1941 Macedonia Church Rd., White Post, VA 22663.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
