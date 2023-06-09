Wayne Grover McDonald “Shakey”
Wayne Grover McDonald, 78, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Wayne was born in 1945 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Lester G. McDonald and Ellen Arline (Haines) Goddard. He attended James Wood High School and served our country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army in the 11th Armored Calvary, “Blackhorse.” Wayne retired from Rubbermaid in January 2005 as a Material Handler. He enjoyed sitting on his front porch and flea markets. In his retirement, he enjoyed collecting coins and Matchboxes. Most of all Wayne loved taking trips with his wife, Ella Mae, and spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Ella Mae, who he married on November 17,1965; sons, Melvin Wayne McDonald (Kristi) of Stephens City, VA, Marshall Randolph McDonald (Gay) of Stephens City, VA, Matthew David McDonald (Jennifer) of Clear Brook, VA; grandchildren, Mollie, Julia, Ashlynn (Jesse), Justin, Liam, Raegan, Caila; sisters, Georgia Hodson and Hazel Beatley.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janie Shrout, and brother, Frank McDonald.
A visitation will be held for Wayne on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 1pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Officiating will be Pastor Larry Veach.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jamie Weir, Justin McDonald, Randy Weir, Matthew McDonald, Scott Tumblin, and Gary Rannells.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Wayne to Help Disabled Veterans at www.help.dav.org
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.