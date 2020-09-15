Wayne J. McKinley
Wayne J. McKinley, 74, of Winchester, VA was called home by his Heavenly Father on September 10, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. Surviving is his wife of 53 years, Pam, his daughter, Dana McKinley Shook of Winchester, his son, Marc W. McKinley and daughter-in-law, Kristina of New Jersey, four grandchildren — Kristopher Mackey, Megan Conlon, Matthew and Andrew McKinley and five great-grandchildren — Chase, Charlotte, Abel, Mason and Brayden, a brother, Raymond S. McKinley, Jr. and sister, Kathryn Dressler, both of New Jersey. He is also survived by three sisters-in-law: Elsa Knops of Williamsburg, VA, Marjorie Karlsson and Hilja Karlsson, both of Gothenburg, Sweden, and many nieces and nephews here in the States and in Sweden. Wayne was preceded in death by his loving parents, Helen Frances Silk McKinley and Raymond Sommers McKinley, Sr. who enjoyed a 71 year bond of marriage.
Born and raised in Westerleigh, Staten Island, NY, Wayne began his long career in the energy industry in 1967 with Consolidated Edison Inc. of New York which spanned 35 years. It brought him to positions in the newest, the oldest, and finally, the largest power plant in New York City, Ravenswood, as its Operations Manager. In the mid-90’s he was tasked with the special assignment of performing a physical inspection and Audit of each power plant in New York City to evaluate the condition and longevity of the massive boilers, a project which required him two years to complete.
Before retirement to Winchester in 2003, Wayne and Pam lived in Middletown, NJ for 30 years where they raised their children. While living in Middletown, he was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and had the privilege of serving on the Vestry, singing in the choir over 20 years, serving as Acolyte Master and Chalice Bearer. He so enjoyed singing and working with the church youth who served as Acolytes! When retirement brought him to Winchester, he became an active member of Christ Episcopal Church. Wayne always believed in helping others, and to that end, he became a volunteer driver for the Congregational Community Action Program, C-CAP.
Celebration of Life Memorial Services will be held in Middletown, NJ and another in Winchester at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to C-CAP, 112 South Kent Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
