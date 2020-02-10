Wayne M. Brandt, Jr.
Wayne M. Brandt, Jr., 88, of Winchester, VA died Friday, February 7, 2020 at his home.
He was born April 14, 1931 in Lebanon, PA, the son of Wayne M. Brandt, Sr. and Gertrude Bross Brandt. Wayne served our country in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, and retired from AT & T as a communications manager. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and American Legion Post # 15, Waynesboro, VA.
He married Marjorie Mary Kennedy March 17, 1953 in Corner Brook, Newfoundland, Canada. Marjorie preceded him in death May 2, 2002.
Wayne is survived by four children: Wayne Brandt, III, Marilyn Brandt, Suzanne Stallard, and Diane Grim, all of Winchester, VA, eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Along with his wife Marjorie, he is preceded in death by two siblings, Elinor Bland and James Brandt.
The family will receive friends Wednesday February 12, 2020 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A graveside service will be held Thursday, February 13, 2010 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Hebron Cemetery with The Reverend Bjorn C. Lundberg officiating.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Brandt III, Wayne Brandt, IV, Ian Stallard, Jimmy Hart, Tommy McDonald, and Darin McDonald. Honorary pallbearers will be Rocky Lockley and Hunter Lockley.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
