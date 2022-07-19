Wayne M. Longerbeam
Wayne Marshall Longerbeam, 68, of Berryville, VA, passed from this life on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
He entered this life on February 12, 1954, to the late Marshall Clifton Longerbeam and Betty Geneva Watson Longerbeam of Berryville, VA.
He attended Clarke County High School in Berryville, VA, and was self-employed in the automotive industry. He was Baptist and a member of Salem Regular Baptist Church in Boyce, VA, where he faithfully served.
He was a six-year veteran of the United States Army and was stationed in South Korea. He was in the TF 187th Infantry, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) until 1979. He then reenlisted in the military and served until his Honorable Discharge in 1981.
Surviving are his wife, Darlene Markley Weister Longerbeam, and his sister, Vickie Longerbeam Huff of Berryville, VA.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville VA with the Rev. Bruce Gray officiating. Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
To view the obituary and send condolences online visit www.endersandshirley.com
