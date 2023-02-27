Wayne S. Warfield, Sr.
Wayne Stanley Warfield, Sr., 79, a faithful husband, father, grandfather, and friend, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, February 24, 2023 peacefully surrounded by his wife and children.
Wayne was born August 16, 1943 in Severn, Maryland, the son of the late Stanley Boone Warfield and Iva Stinchcomb Warfield. On May 10, 1964, Wayne married the love of his life, Sharon Kinder. To this union, four children were born.
Wayne was the founding owner of Warfield Homes, Inc. until his retirement in 2006. He was loved and admired by his countless customers, employees, and contractors. His final and proudest construction project was the building of his cherished church, Our Savior Lutheran Church in Winchester, Virginia, where Wayne and Sharon worshipped with family and friends.
After retirement, Wayne and Sharon enjoyed travelling, spending time with family and friends, and vacationing at their second home in Ocean City, Maryland.
He was a kind, devoted, and caring husband, father, and friend who didn’t know a stranger and gave the best hugs. His legacy will continue through the hearts of his four children, 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon; four children, Stephanie Dulaney (Shannon), Wayne S. Warfield, Jr. (Dee Dee), Beth Marple (Donald), all of Berryville, VA, and Amanda Kowalski (Andrew) of Goochland, VA; grandchildren, Matthew Warfield (Angela), Melissa Orndorff (Travis), Monica Braithwaite (Jordan), Morgan Warfield, Joshua Dulaney (Madeline), Justin Dulaney (Alaina), Jonathan Dulaney, Kara Dulaney, Michael Arthur, Jacob Arthur, August Kowalski, Isaac Kowalski, and Paisley Kowalski, and eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Elaine Cowsill (Bill) of Severn, MD along with beloved nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents and a precious grandson, Jonah Dulaney.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A. M. Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Winchester with Pastor Gregory J. Cumbee officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 P. M. Monday evening at the Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2800 Millwood Pike, Winchester, VA 22602 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7-8
