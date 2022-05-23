Wayne Scott Clark
Wayne Scott Clark, 69 of Winchester, VA passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV.
Wayne was born in 1952 in Winchester, VA the son of the late Preston and Clara Helsley Clark. He is a high school graduate who served our country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army. Wayne spent his career as a truck driver at Penske Truck Leasing and Danny Miller Trucking.
He is survived by his brother, Scott Clark (Mary); nieces, Lesley Sharp, Stacy Leamer Swinson, and Megan Shelton (fiancé Zach); great-nieces, Athena Sharp, Ruby Shelton – Gladden, Sidney Swinson, Jocelyn Swinson and Sloan Swinson; great-nephews, Cohen Cernoch, Tristan Sharp, Thatcher Cernoch and Reid Shelton – Gladden; and brother-in-law, Lester Leamer.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Sharon Clark Leamer and nephew, Clark Shelton.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Wednesday May 25, 2022 at 1pm. All will be held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Strasburg, VA. Officiating will be Pastor Eric van Leeuwen.
Memorial contributions may be made in Wayne’s memory to: VA Medical Center, 510 Butler Ave, Martinsburg, WV 25405.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
