Wayne Stanley Dick We are sad to announce the passing of Wayne Stanley Dick of Frisco, Texas. Wayne died at the age of 77 on April 26, 2023. Wayne was married to Joanne Elizabeth Dick and preceded in death by his daughter, Lorraine Boyer, Killeen, TX. Surviving family members include sons, Larry Dick and Gregory Dick; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous additional extended family members and life-long friends.
Wayne was a lifetime drum corps fanatic. At the age of 3 he began marching next to his father in the Rouss Knights of Erin Drum Corps, Winchester, VA. This is where he and Joanne first met! He was a long-time member and officer of the Yankee Rebels, Yankee Rebels Alumni, and the American Original Drum Corps. In 2022, Wayne was inducted into the Maryland Drum Corps Hall of Fame, an honor he cherished dearly.
Wayne was married to Catherine Peccon Dick, Damascus, MD, who passed soon after due to illness. She is survived by her children, Kevin Peccon and Nicole Peccon Seeley. Wayne was later married to Jane Russell Dick and resided in Towson, MD, for more than 20 years before her passing. Jane is survived by her children, Suzanne Wickham and Edward Russell. Jane’s son, John Russell, passed in 2018.
A memorial service to celebrate Wayne’s life will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the Overlea-Perry Hall Post #130, 8666 Silver Lake Drive, Perry Hall, MD, 21128 from 2-4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association in Wayne’s honor.
