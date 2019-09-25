Webb Randolph Davis, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Webb was born on April 26, 1931, in Bowling Green, Virginia son of the late John Peyton Davis, Jr. and Emogene Avory Tate Davis. He was a graduate of Randolph Macon Academy and furthering his education graduating from Virginia Military Institute as a civil engineer and was a United States Army Veteran. Webb was a board member of Randolph Macon Academy, long time board member of Virginia Savings Bank, and a member of the First Baptist Church in Front Royal. For over 60 years he owned and operated Davis Paving. He loved his cats and took care of what was known as the “Quarry Cats” for over 40 years. He loved his furry friends, and they never went without food or shelter. He was preceded in death by the love of his life Laura Lee Humphreys Davis.
Surviving are his children Webb Michael Davis, M. Jeffrey Davis and wife Kim Cooper Davis, and Laura Avory “Avie” Megeath-Aleshire and husband Tim; two grandsons Daniel E. Megeath and Ryan M. Megeath; one great-granddaughter Madison Laura Megeath; sister-in-law Mary Lee Maiden; niece Chris Bredehoeft; and his companion Lorraine Hultquest.
Pallbearers will be Sam Pearson, Sam Baggarly, Arnold Williams, Daniel Megeath, Ryan Megeath, and Chip Maiden.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rhonda North, Debbie Dicks, and Vickie Kenney.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 27 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA OF NORTHERN VIRGINIA
P.O. Box 100220, Arlington, VA 22210-3220.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddox-funeralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.