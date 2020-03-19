Webster David Washington, Jr., of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 14, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born on October 8, 1941, in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Webster Sr., and Pauline Washington.
He worked at GM Motors for 35 years. After retiring he drove the school bus for Winchester City schools for 13 years. He was an Air Force veteran.
Mr. Washington is survived by his wife Phyllis Paige Washington, of Winchester, VA.; two sons Christopher Washington, and Reginald Cummings of Winchester, VA; one daughter Latece Walker of Winchester, VA,; one sister Karline Mason of Lanham, MD, and a brother-in-law Willard Smith, of Front Royal, VA.; five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, and a host of nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Carey Cummings Washington, sons, Ronnie and Keith Washington, brother, Eugene Washington, and sisters, Virginia Anne Washington and Phyllis Washington Smith.; and his stepmother Mattie Shields Washington.
A celebration of life Graveside Service with be at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Delbert Hicks officiating.
Viewing will be at 11:00 a.m. at the cemetery
Burial will be in Orrick Cemetery in Winchester, VA., with Military Honors afforded by the United Sates Air Force and VFW Post # 2123.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.