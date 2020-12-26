Wendall Ray Clift of Nokomis, Florida passed away on December 12, 2020 at home beside his beloved wife.
He was born in Shenandoah, Virginia to Leonard J. Clift and Lena Secrist Clift on March 15, 1925. Nicknamed Buddy, he was drafted during his senior year of high school. Wendall served his country proudly in the United States Army. He entered the Army on July 22, 1943, he served in the 81st Infantry, 2nd Battalion, Headquarters Company 323rd Regiment. While serving with the 323rd Regiment, he took part in combat at Peleliu in the Pacific. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his bravery and service. He ended his career in the Army on February 16, 1946.
Upon leaving the Army Wendall went on to work for the United States Park Police in Washington D.C., where he retired after 20 years in 1972. As part of his duties with the Park Police he escorted many dignitaries in the D.C. area and participated in several inaugural parades. He also escorted Adrian, Armstrong, and Collins when they returned from their mission to moon in 1969.
Wendall met his wife Imogene M. Clift on May 10, 1965 in Washington D.C. Over the course of 54 years the two continued to send love notes every day on napkins to each other.
Wendall was laid to rest at Mount Hebron Cemetery in Winchester.
Wendall is survived by his wife Imogene (Jean) M. Clift of Laurel, FL; son, Stephen A. Clift and wife Bonnie B. Clift of Lummi Island, WA; granddaughter, Christina C. Simons and husband Alexei Simons of Redmond, WA; grandson, Jeffery D. Comstock and wife Kimberly Comstock of Mercer Island, WA; and granddaughter Kimberly C. Reichert and husband Pete Reichert of Jamul, CA, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
Those who wish, may send memorial contributions in Wendall's memory to: Retired U.S. Park Police Association c/o Bob Hartley, 3912 Waxwood Dr. Monroe, NC 28110-8533.
Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home- Venice. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
