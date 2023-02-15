Wendell Lewis McCoy
Wendell Lewis McCoy, age 72, of Berkeley Springs, WV, died on Sunday, February 5, 2023,; at his home while under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle.
Born May 19, 1950 in Morgan County, WV, he was the son of the late Samuel Lewis and Agnes Geraldine Funk McCoy.
He was a Christian. Wendell attended schools in Morgan County. He had worked for Buck’s Construction Company and with Tom Seely Furniture in the sprayer department. Wendell was the life of the party, he had a big heart, and lived his life to the fullest. He will be truly missed by many. Wendell enjoyed car shows, hunting and hanging out with friends and family.
Wendell is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Michelle McCoy of Antioch, TN; his four sisters, Joyce Andrea Kerns of Cross Junction, VA, Constance Lorraine Morris, Monica Blair “Cookie” Miller and Kimmie Allison McCoy, all of Berkeley Springs, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Wendell was preceded in death by his daughter, Brandi Lynne McCoy on May 7, 2014.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023 , at Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV. Pastor Jack Hiles will officiate. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home prior to the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution in Wendell’s memory may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Wendell’s daughter would like to give a special thank you and appreciation to her father’s caregiver, his sister, Kimmie.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com
