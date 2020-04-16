Wendell Lynn Seldon
Wendell Lynn Seldon of Richmond, VA, and formerly of Winchester, VA, passed away on April 13th, 2020 at the age of 90.
Wendell was born in High View, WV on October 5, 1929 to the late Marvin Frederick and Lacie Brill Seldon.
Wendell is survived by his wife, Barbara Anne Darlington Seldon, whom he married in 1951 in Hagerstown, MD.
Wendell is also survived by his son Gregory and his wife, Karen of Frederick, MD; son, Stephen and his wife Deborah of Chesterfield, VA; daughter, Beverly and her husband, Dan Kniffen of Richmond, VA; and son, Lynn and his wife Cele of Beaufort, SC.
Also, eight grandchildren: Bradford Seldon and his wife, Meghan, of Richmond, VA; Abbey Burgee and her husband, Brent, of Frederick, MD; Timothy Seldon and his wife, Elisa, of Moseley, VA; Chase Kniffen of New York, NY; Megan Wissinger and her husband, Charles, of Atlanta, GA; Gregory Seldon, Jr. and his wife, Lauren, of Los Altos, CA; Ashley Leonetti and her husband, Brian, of Furlong, PA; and, Mary-Carter Eggert and her husband, Christopher, of Knoxville, TN. He also had ten great grandchildren.
Wendell is predeceased by his sister, Freda Mae Greenebaum.
Wendell’s career in local and state government began in 1947, when he was appointed Assistant City Manager of Winchester, VA, and served as City Manager from 1967 to 1986. In 1976 he received the honor of “Public Administrator of the Year” by the Virginia Chapter of the American Society for Public Administration. The City awarded him by Resolution and a Farewell Roast in 1986. In addition, he was awarded a Certificate of Life Membership in the Virginia Section of International City Management Association in 1986, where he had served as President from 1977-1978. In recognition of his distinguished service at the local level, he was the recipient of an award from the Marsh Institute for Government and Public Policy at Shenandoah University in 1997. He served as Range Rider for the Virginia Local Government Management Association in the Winchester and Richmond areas.
Governor Baliles appointed Wendell to the position of Director of General Services beginning July 1, 1986. He was reappointed by Governor Wilder in January 1990 and served until his retirement October 1, 1991. The Commonwealth of Virginia honored him in a joint House and Senate Resolution, upon his retirement. He served on Governor Allen’s Commission on Government Reform (Blue Ribbon Strike Force) in 1994. He served as Legislative Aide to Senator Russ Potts of Winchester since his election in 1992 for 16 years and then for Senator Jill Vogel until 2008.
In addition to his full-time positions, Wendell was a member of the Virginia Army National Guard from 1948 through 1989, when he retired with the rank of Brigadier General. He rose through the enlisted ranks and graduated from the USA Infantry School Associate Infantry Officers Career Course, U.S. Command and General Staff College and was appointed to the rank of Brigadier General in 1985. BG Seldon’s last assignments included Commander of the 116th Infantry Brigade, Assistant Division Commander of the 29th Infantry Division (Light), and Deputy STARC Commander of the Virginia National Guard Headquarters in Richmond. His decorations and awards include the Virginia National Guard Commendation Medal and Bronze Star for Meritorious Service, the Army Reserve Components Achievement with one Oak Leaf Cluster and the Army Achievement Medal, Commendation Medal, and Legion of Merit. He was promoted to Major General in the Virginia Militia Unorganized, upon his retirement. He served on the Military Staff of Governors Baliles, Wilder, and Allen. General Seldon served as Honorary Colonel of the 116th Infantry Regiment from 1997 to 2006.
Wendell has been involved with various civic and professional organizations; including serving as President of the Winchester Rotary Club; Chairman of the Winchester Salvation Army Advisory Board; President, Virginia Section, International City Manager’s Association; and President of the National Association of Directors of Administration and General Services.
His other activities included basketball and football officiating at the high school and college levels for more than 40 years, officiating more than 1,000 basketball and 800 football games. He served as Commissioner of the Winchester Officials Association for 34 years. He was inducted into the Virginia High School League’s Hall of Fame in October 1993.
However, above all else, Wendell Seldon will be most remembered by his children for his fair and supportive manner; his grandchildren as “General Granddaddy;” and, the 50-plus years of family summer vacations at Camp Pendleton in Virginia Beach.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service for Wendell will be held at a later date in Winchester. He will be interred at Mount Hebron Cemetery with military honors when that time is announced.
