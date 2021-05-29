Wesley Allen Barb
September 27, 1988 — May 4, 2021
Wesley Allen Barb arrived in this world on September 27, 1988, loved deeply by his mother who dreamed of the day he would enter her life. Born in Winchester, VA Wesley and his mother moved to Arizona to begin a new adventure during his elementary school years. At the age of 11, Wesley lost his mother, Shelly Marie Barb in a terrible automobile accident and came to live with his grandfather Ivan Wesley Barb of Berryville, VA. Sadly, the tragedy he had already endured expanded when just three years later his grandfather lost his battle with cancer. As a result, at age 14 he was once again uprooted and went to live with his grandfather’s twin brother, Irvin Barb’s family. Wesley eventually found a place of comfort and the care he needed when he took up residence with Brian and Cheryl Ash (Irvin Barb’s daughter and son-in-law) between the ages of 16 and 19. It was during this time that he found his greatest encouragement and determination (with a little added help from chocolate ice cream cake) to graduate from Clarke County High School in Berryville, VA. After coming into adulthood, he returned to Arizona to spread his wings and make a life for himself.
While in Arizona, he made many friends and maintained contact and encouragement from his friends and family who remained in Virginia. He put himself through school and recently graduated from Mesa Community College with a degree focused on automotive mechanics. Wesley was an avid gamer and had a love of all things Star Wars, working on and driving fast cars, his cat Lucky, and Sugar Gliders.
Wesley left this world on his own terms on May 4, 2021. He is preceded in death by his mother, Shelly Marie Barb, Ivan Wesley Barb (grandfather), Thelma Joan Barb (grandmother) and Barry Allen Barb (uncle). Wesley leaves behind a vast number of friends and family who love him deeply.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 2:00 pm presided over by Pastor Darrell Waller at Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, VA where Wesley will be laid to rest with his mother and once again engulfed in unconditional love.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to one of the following: Arizona Sugar Glider’s rescue Inc https://azsugargliders-rescue.org, your local ASPCA or animal shelter, or Suicide Awareness Voices of Education https://save.org.
If you suspect someone is suicidal, please encourage them to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 for help. There is hope.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.