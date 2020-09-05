Wesley D. Ashby “Deany”
Wesley Dean Ashby, 57, of Berryville, Virginia, died Thursday, September 3, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Ashby was born December 17, 1962 in Winchester, Virginia, son of James “Pete” Hebber Ashby, Jr. and Arleen Welch Ashby.
He worked as a landscaper.
Surviving are his mother of Berryville, VA; and brother, James E. “Jimmy” Ashby of Bluemont, Virginia.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
