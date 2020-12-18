Wesley E.W. Hiett
Wesley Earl William Hiett, 90, of Paw Paw, WV died on Monday, December 14, 2020 at his home.
Wesley was born on September 1, 1930 in Middletown, VA, the son of the late Grover C. and Alice Malone Hiett. He worked as a sawmiller most of his life, where he owned & operated Wesley Hiett & Sons. A truck driver for O’Boyle Tank Lines Trucking Company in Martinsburg, WV for 13 years and attended Island Hill United Methodist Church near Paw Paw, WV. Wesley enjoyed woodworking, blue grass concerts, hunting, fishing and being with his family.
Wesley married Mary June Luttrell Hiett on April 8, 1950 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife of 70 years are five sons: W. Lane Hiett (Linda); Marty W. Hiett (Debbie); Randy D. Hiett all of Paw Paw, WV; Monte W. Hiett (Nancy) of Bloomery, WV; Merle M. Hiett (Kelley) of Paw Paw, WV; a daughter: Elise M. Whitacre (Keith) of Paw Paw, WV; three sisters: Irene Ambrose of Winchester, VA; Loretta “Cookie” Shuster; Ann L. Wilder both of Stephenson, VA; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a grandson: Jacob Hiett; a great-grandson: Kalob Ayers; two brothers: Willis & George Hiett and a sister: Frenchie Wigfield.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 5-8 PM. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Private services to be held. Interment will be in the Island Hill Cemetery near Paw Paw, WV.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Island Hill United Methodist Church, 22389 Cacapon Road, Paw Paw, WV 25434.
To view Wesley’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
